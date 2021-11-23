Crypto funds or digital asset investment products saw inflows totalling $154 million last week, with the recent correction, where bitcoin prices fell by 12% over the week, seemingly not impacting the positive investor sentiment, according to digital asset manager CoinShares.

Notably, bitcoin continued to see the majority of inflows, totalling $114 million for the week ended 19 November.

“This has helped it retain an asset under management (AUM) share of 67% over the last month amongst investment products. Although this has not been reflected in market prices, with bitcoin having fallen 4% over the month versus ethereum which rose 14% over the same period," CoinShares said in a report.

According to the digital asset manager, this disparity may be due to the recently launched ETFs in the US where investment products saw 90% of inflows.

The first bitcoin-based exchange-traded fund called the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), recently started trading in the US, marking a milestone for the fledgling cryptocurrency market.

Apart from BITO, there are three others bitcoin futures-based ETFs in the US — Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Futures ETF (ticker BTF) and VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF).

Meanwhile, the world’s second-largest crypto asset, ethereum, saw inflows totalling $14 million last week, marking its fourth consecutive week of inflows totalling $80 million.

Some altcoins, for the first time in many months, saw minor outflows, such as cardano, which saw outflows $2.1 million.

Inflows into world computer assets suggest that investors favour Solana. “By measure of total inflows over the last month, solana has seen inflows totalling $43 million over the last month versus cardano at $23 million," CoinShares said.

In terms of crypto fund providers, the world’s biggest digital asset manager, Grayscale, remained steady with total assets under management (AUM) of $51.629 billion, followed by CoinShares at $6.51 billion and 3iQ with an AUM of $2.78 billion.

The total assets under management (AUM) of crypto fund providers were at $75.42 billion for the week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.