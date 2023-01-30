Investors who bet on Bitcoin fund in retirement accounts pay the price
The $14.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is selling at a 42% discount to its underlying assets
The $14.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is selling at a 42% discount to its underlying assets
Investors Who Bet on Bitcoin Fund in Retirement Accounts Pay the Price
Investors Who Bet on Bitcoin Fund in Retirement Accounts Pay the Price
BY VICKY GE HUANG | UPDATED 1月 30, 2023 05:30 凌晨 EST
BY VICKY GE HUANG | UPDATED 1月 30, 2023 05:30 凌晨 EST
The $14.6 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is selling at a 42% discount to its underlying assets
For many years, individual investors used the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as a way to bet on bitcoin in their retirement accounts. Now they are paying the price.
The $14.6 billion trust, known by its ticker GBTC, was one of the few options for individual investors to get exposure to bitcoin without having to purchase the cryptocurrency directly.
But GBTC doesn’t have a redemption program like an exchange-traded fund. GBTC investors can sell their shares on the open market but they can’t redeem their shares for bitcoin, resulting in the fund’s shares trading at a premium or a discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it holds.
When George Bodine, a 66-year-old retired airline captain in Covington, Ky., bought five-figures worth of GBTC shares for his retirement account in 2020, the fund was trading at a 10% premium. At the time, bitcoin was rising rapidly alongside other risky asset classes. The premium flipped to a discount in February 2021, partly in response to the launch of the first spot bitcoin ETF in Canada.
On Thursday, GBTC traded at a 42% discount to bitcoin’s price of around $23,000.
If Mr. Bodine were to sell his shares now, he would net half of the money he spent on acquiring them, he said. While Mr. Bodine remains in the fund in hopes that its value rises, he continues to be on the hook for a lofty 2% annual fee.
“The problem with GBTC is it’s turned into Hotel California now," Mr. Bodine said. “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave. You can sell, but you can’t redeem those shares."
Digital Currency Group Chief Executive Barry Silbertlaunched GBTC in 2013 with the look and feel of an ETF, meaning that shares of the fund could be created and redeemed simultaneously to keep pace with market demand. GBTC halted its redemption program in 2014 after the Securities and Exchange Commission deemed that it violated financial regulations. The trust received a cease-and-desist order related to the redemption program from the SEC in 2016.
Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive of Grayscale Investments, said the firm always “envisioned GBTC would evolve into an ETF, believing that the continued maturation of the U.S. regulatory environment for bitcoin would result in crypto-based ETFs."
As an ETF, market makers known as authorized participants would be able to create and redeem shares of GBTC to ensure that they reflect the underlying value of the bitcoin it holds.
The SEC has so far rejected Grayscale and others’ spot bitcoin ETF applications on the grounds that such products are vulnerable to fraud and market manipulation. The regulator has allowed only ETFs tracking bitcoin futures to come to market. In June, Grayscale sued the SEC. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear oral arguments in Grayscale’s lawsuit on March 7.
Tim Hooker, co-founder of Dynamic Wealth Solutions in Southfield, Mich., is among those advocating for GBTC’s transformation into an ETF. His registered investment-advisory firm, which manages $58 million in assets, owns about $266,000 of GBTC shares spread across 22 client accounts.
Mr. Hooker, 32 years old, said he acquired these GBTC shares for clients who wanted bitcoin exposure in their portfolios in 2019. He picked GBTC because it was the only bitcoin fund available for individual retirement accounts. The fund was trading at a 15% to 20% premium to net asset value at the time, he said.
“It’s not the best one, but if it does convert to an ETF, cross our fingers, you might make a quick 40%," he said he told clients, referring to the potential closure of the GBTC discount in the event of an ETF conversion.
Mr. Hooker said his clients would lose 21% or about $55,000 collectively if they sold out of their GBTC shares now. He said he bought GBTC shares only for clients with high risk appetite and doesn’t recommend that clients allocate more than 3% of their portfolios to the fund.
If GBTC fails to transform the trust into an ETF, Grayscale’s Mr. Sonnenshein has said the firm would explore a tender offer for up to 20% of the fund’s shares outstanding.
Daniel Sangyoon Kim, 28, a software-startup founder in San Francisco, bought five-figures worth of GBTC shares in his IRA in 2020. He sold them all at a discount after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX in November, losing more than $10,000, he said.
Mr. Kim, who worked at venture capitalist Tim Draper’s eponymous firm, said the financial troubles brewing at Grayscale’s sister company, crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, gave him cause for concern.
Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after pausing withdrawals on Nov. 16. The move froze about $900 million of retail funds lent to Genesis by crypto exchange Gemini’s “earn" program. On the same day that Genesis halted withdrawals, Gemini sold over 30 million shares of GBTC to a private buyer at a discount, according to Genesis’s bankruptcy filing. The transaction in part pushed down GBTC’s discount rate to a record 50% in December, crypto investors and analysts say. A spokeswoman for Gemini didn’t respond to requests for comment.
“We’ve seen so many bad things happen over the past year," Mr. Kim said. “FTX’s user agreement literally says they wouldn’t touch your funds. If you already see these sketchy things, how can you feel safe about anything?"
Grayscale’s Mr. Sonnenshein said that Genesis is an affiliate firm to Grayscale and not a counterparty or service provider for GBTC. Genesis “does not impact any of our products’ operations," he said.
Mr. Kim said he was willing to buy back some GBTC shares after Coinbase Custody, which stores GBTC’s bitcoin holdings, vouched for the security of Grayscale’s digital assets held there.
However, he is no longer able to make the purchase in his Vanguard IRA account. In April 2022, Vanguard changed its policy to prohibit the purchases of most OTC securities such as GBTC, according to its website.
“I still hold a lot of bitcoin," Mr. Kim said. “But I just buy them directly whenever I want to buy some more."