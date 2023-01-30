Investors who bet on Bitcoin fund in retirement accounts pay the price

Digital Currency Group Chief Executive Barry Silbertlaunched GBTC in 2013 with the look and feel of an ETF, meaning that shares of the fund could be created and redeemed simultaneously to keep pace with market demand. GBTC halted its redemption program in 2014 after the Securities and Exchange Commission deemed that it violated financial regulations. The trust received a cease-and-desist order related to the redemption program from the SEC in 2016.