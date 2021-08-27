Investors who put their pennies in Coinbase could get pinched

Of course it is possible that Coinbase’s business will grow very quickly, in which case its lofty valuation might be more than justified. But considering the wild swings in price and popularity that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have undergone, that is no sure thing. Nor is it operating in a world without competition: There are dozens of crypto exchanges vying with one another. To hang onto its market share, Coinbase might need to reduce the transaction fees it charges for trades, and from which it continues to draw the bulk of its revenues.

