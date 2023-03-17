Is collapse of SVB, Signature Bank, or Silvergate a blessing or curse for Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies?5 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:02 PM IST
- The shut down of these banks did sent a shockwave across companies and individuals. In regards to crypto market, these banks failure is likely to have some impact however may be short lived. Experts also believe the failure may become a blessing for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Billions of dollars of money are stuck in US-based lenders after they met their doomsday earlier in March. It began with the 16th largest lender Silicon Valley Bank and right after, in a matter of hours, lenders like Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital followed suit. These banks have exposure to cryptocurrencies as well, in fact, they have been seen as flexible hubs to park their money. The shutdown of these banks sent a shockwave across companies and individuals. In regards to the crypto market, these banks' failure is likely to have some impact however may be short-lived. Experts also believe the failure may become a blessing for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
