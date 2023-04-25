Is crypto winter finally coming to a close?2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 03:57 AM IST
In a note published on Monday, Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick wrote that Bitcoin could potentially hit $100,000 by the end of 2024
After almost a year of downturn, the crypto markets seem to be rising once again. Analysts are predicting sky-high prices too, and Bitcoin is once again the poster boy for the resurgence. Is this the end of crypto’s winter of discontent? Mint examines:
