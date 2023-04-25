Is crypto winter finally coming to a close?

Are these the only predictions?

No. While Standard Chartered and JPMorgan’s analysis may have caught people’s attention, Bitcoin has been rallying throughout 2023. In fact, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency breached the $30,000 mark earlier this month for the first time in ten months. Though it has fallen since then, experts have noted that the fall of Silicon Valley Bank and other crises among US banks have reaffirmed enthusiasts’ belief that the crypto system isn’t affected or controlled by central authorities. This, though, may not necessarily be true, since crypto markets have also been known to take a tumble alongside traditional stock markets in the past.