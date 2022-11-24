Is FTX-led crypto bubble is really worst of its kind?5 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 03:44 PM IST
Investment bubbles tend to leave behind something useful when they pop. Unfortunately, crypto looks like an outlier.
Investment bubbles get a bad rap. Perhaps we should mock them a little less and express our gratitude to them a little more. Why? Because while they leave huge misery in their wake, they also eventually leave us with good things paid for by other people’s capital.