Is FTX-led crypto bubble is really worst of its kind?

None of this matters, of course, if enough people are drawn into the whole thing. If everyone starts believing in the emperor’s new clothes, those clothes then become worth something. Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs suggested that the price of a Bitcoin could hit $100,000 in five years, if more people adopted it as a store of wealth on the same scale as they do gold. This implies, though, that if fewer people see it as a store of wealth (and I think we can assume this is the case right now), the price could hit zero.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}