Is investing in crypto worth the risk?

AR: In most developed countries, the financial system accounts for somewhere between 5%-10% of GDP. That’s the revenue base it generates to intermediate savings flows – the fundamental job of the financial system. We see the greatest degree of transformation in payments, which according to McKinsey is a total addressable market of $2 trillion. Much of the infrastructure that underlies payments today was set up years ago to facilitate business-to-consumer payments, trade finance and supply chain flows. A lot of these payments have a standard template, heavy manual overlays and are generally expensive. With the evolution of blockchain technology at scale and with the right compliance solutions underlying it, we can get a fundamental shift where we move from manual to automated and from heavy economic rents to a much more efficient way of intermediating savings.