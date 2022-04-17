Is NFT market losing steam? Global sales volume halves in Mar

The real potential and uniqueness in the blockchain markets have no bound it seems. At first, you seem to wrap your head around a crypto Bitcoin which suddenly becomes a sensation across the global market couple of years ago, and then while you cope to understand and be surprised by the new avenues Bitcoin led to in the crypto market, there is already too much available now to invest and profit from. The digital era for trading has made some significant drastic changes and Non-fungible token (NFT) is one of those avenues.

