Is Trump really so great for bitcoin?

Rumors have been flying that other countries could rush purchases of bitcoin to, in effect, front-run a Trump bitcoin buying program. Yet, the idea makes zero sense. Strategic currency reserves are for countries that have wobbly foreign exchange because of a lack of trust in their currency, or for those that need to recycle trade surpluses into overseas assets. Neither applies to the U.S. Even if they did, would Trump really want to divert American resources away from spending or tax cuts to buy bitcoin?