Bitcoin tumbles nearly 8%, settling at $63,000 from March-April highs amid the Israel-Iran crisis
Overall Bitcoin has slumped 16.2 percent or $10,000 from its year's high of $73,794 recorded on March 14.
Bitcoin down: Bitcoin slumped 7.9 percent to $61,842 at 21:00 GMT on April 13 after news of Iran's retaliatory drone strikes on Israel broke out, Reuters reported.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message