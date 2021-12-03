NEW DELHI: Itsblockchain has collaborated with crypto asset management platform, Mudrex, to launch three new crypto indices with major focus on gaming, metaverse, and low-cap cryptos.

Mudrex is a global crypto investment platform backed by Y Combinator and Nexus Venture Partners that operates in 90 countries globally.

Mudrex Coin Sets allow investors to invest in theme-based baskets of tokens such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or decentralised finance (DeFI). These Coin Sets are automatically rebalanced by fund managers and users get to see live returns on their investment.

Hitesh Malviya, founder of Itsblockchain.com, said, “Mudrex Coin Sets makes the job easy of finding good cryptocurrencies in the overcrowded market. We have received great responses from our investors about Mudrex customer support so far, we are looking forward to launching more indexes in the near future in collaboration with mudrex."

The three new indexes launched on Mudrex are IBC10 Metaverse, IBC10 Play-to-Earn and IBC10 Low Cap Gems.

According to Itsblockchain.com, metaverse is going to be the biggest play of this decade. “If you believe the future lies in the metaverse, you need to get exposure to some proven projects that are leading in the metaverse sector," it said in a release.

IBC10 Play-to-Earn index aims to gain from a major trend in the crypto universe, gaming.

On IBC10 Low Cap Gems, Itsblockchain.com said that explosive growth in crypto usually comes from low-cap altcoins. “You can make massive returns in a short period or lose most of your capital in one major correction. To help you stay on the winning side, we have come up with a low cap index, consisting of the top five gems in the crypto DeFi market."

“Hitesh's approach to looking at different cryptocurrency projects and identifying fundamentally strong ones is pretty commendable. The level of research and analysis that goes into the final selection is undoubtedly pretty solid and this is validated by the amount of investments in all 4 of his Coin Sets, viz. IBC 10 Short term Index, IBC10 Play2Earn, IBC10 Metaverse, IBC10 Low cap gems. These Coin Sets encompass projects that are spread across different sectors." said Edul Patel, CEO and founder, Mudrex.

