Jack Dorsey’s Square to invest $5 million to build solar-powered bitcoin mine

Last month, Elon Musk’s Tesla backtracked on its promise to accept bitcoin payments for its electric cars. "We are concerned about (the) rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel," Tesla's chief executive officer Musk had said in a tweet on 13 May. The company has, however, said that it would hold on to its bitcoin assets worth $1.5 billion until more environment-friendly methods of mining are discovered.