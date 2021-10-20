Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Jack Dorsey tweets ‘705742’ as Bitcoin approaches another record

Jack Dorsey tweets ‘705742’ as Bitcoin approaches another record

Premium
FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey
1 min read . 05:36 AM IST Livemint

Dorsey tweeted out the singular figure at 3:29 p.m. in New York, leaving some watchers to breathlessly posit how it might be related to digital currencies.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What does the number 705742 mean to Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey? Crypto Twitter would really like to know.

What does the number 705742 mean to Twitter Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey? Crypto Twitter would really like to know.

Dorsey tweeted out the singular figure at 3:29 p.m. in New York, leaving some watchers to breathlessly posit how it might be related to digital currencies.

Dorsey tweeted out the singular figure at 3:29 p.m. in New York, leaving some watchers to breathlessly posit how it might be related to digital currencies.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“#BTC price target?" guessed one user with a Shiba Inu wearing sunglasses as a profile picture. “Block number?" asked another, leaving some to simply beg for an explanation. 

Dorsey frequently tweets about the crypto market. Last Friday he said in a thread that Square Inc., where he is CEO, would follow a hardware wallet model and “build in the open in collaboration with the community." Twitter announced in September that it would let users send and receive tips using Bitcoin.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The untold tragedy of India's budget schools

Premium

ICICI Securities is firing on all cylinders

Premium

UltraTech's war on debt is eclipsed by cost pressures

Premium

Why Covaxin is yet to win WHO's emergency approval

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!