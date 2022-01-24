Jane Street says crypto trading business is ‘clear growth area’

The New-York based company, which executed its first crypto trade in 2017, provides liquidity for a range of digital assets from Bitcoin and Ethereum to some of the meme coins popular on social media. It is one of the market makers that power Robinhood Markets Inc. customers’ free crypto trades. It’s also exploring working with emerging platforms, such as decentralized finance exchanges, a crypto Wild West where computer codes known as smart contracts provide quotes and execute trades automatically on blockchain.