JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Could Surge to $146,000 in Long Term

Bitcoin’s market capitalization of around $575 billion would have to rise by 4.6 times -- for a theoretical price of $146,000 -- to match the total private sector investment in gold via exchange-traded funds or bars and coins, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note. But that outlook depends on the volatility of Bitcoin converging with that of gold to encourage more institutional investment, a process that will take some time, they said.

