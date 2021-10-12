1 min read.Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 06:44 AM ISTElizabeth Dilts Marshall and David Henry, Reuters
Jamie Dimon, head of the largest US bank, has been a vocal critic of the digital currency, once calling it a fraud and then later saying he regretted the statement
Listen to this article
NEW YORK: Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive, said on Monday at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless."
"No matter what anyone thinks about it, the government is going to regulate it. They are going to regulate it for (anti-money laundering) purposes, for (Bank Secrecy Act) purposes, for tax," Dimon said, referring to banking regulations in a conversation held virtually by the Institute of International Finance.