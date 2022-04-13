Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, Bruce Willis invest in Crypto firm MoonPay

"NFTs and Web3 technology will revolutionize the business of entertainment," said Michael Ovitz, co-founder at CAA, and former President at The Walt Disney Company. “Consumers are seeking new ways to consume entertainment and engage with their favorite creators — and the creators themselves want different ways of owning and sharing their creative output. MoonPay is helping to power that change as it lowers the barrier of entry to the crypto economy, and I’m excited to join them on that journey," as per MoonPay release.