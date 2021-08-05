NEW DELHI : If you are a cryptocurrency investor, you must have recently received a message from your trading platform that they have disabled deposits and withdrawals for Ethereum (ETH), starting on Wednesday late night until further announcement.

The reason is that there is a major technical upgrade that is being deployed on the Ethereum network. Called ‘The London Upgrade’ or ‘EIP-1559’, the new protocols will go live around 5.30 pm IST on Thursday.

Meanwhile, deposits and withdrawals have also been suspended for token ERC20, which is also issued on the Ethereum network.

According to exchanges, while the trading of ETH and ERC20 tokens will not be affected, investors can expect volatility in prices. CoinSwitch Kuber in its communication warned users to be cautious while trading during this period.

However, experts say that the upgrade likely to give a boost to ETH prices.

“The entire crypto industry is quite excited about the latest Ethereum network upgrade. The upgrade will have a positive impact on investors as it is expected to bring in a lot of transparency in terms of transaction fees on the network," said Shivam Thakral, chief executive officer, BuyUcoin.

We tell you what this upgrade is, and why it matters to investors:

The need: According to ethereum.org, which is an open-source resource for the Ethereum community, the network is in such high demand that it's making Ethereum expensive to use. Moreover, the underlying algorithm that keeps Ethereum secure and decentralized is energy-intensive and needs to be greener.

The most obvious problem is that Ethereum needs to be able to handle more than the 15-45 transactions per second that it currently handles.

This is where ETH 2.0 comes in. It refers to a set of interconnected upgrades that will make Ethereum more scalable, more secure, and more sustainable.

“The Ethereum upgrade is popularly known as ‘London Hard Fork’. The major change we are going to see in this is about how the transaction fee collected by the computers for processing the transaction is handled and distributed. This upgrade will mandate a part of the fee to be destroyed," said Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and chief executive officer, Unocoin.

In other words, only part of the actual fee charged to process transaction would reach the person who is providing his processing power.

“Such destruction of crypto currency is possible by sending them to a null address and such payments can never be reversed or recovered or moved to another account. This is interesting because over a period of time, this would reduce the ether in circulation which could push its price higher. This could also start making community to see ether as an asset than just a token to pay the fee for executing value transfers on the ethereum blockchain," he added.

Impact on investors: According to experts, the upgrade is expected to boost the price of ether in the medium to long term, which will strengthen the investor sentiment around the world’s second biggest cryptocurrency.

On Thursday, the native token of the Ethereum network—ether—was trading 8% higher compared with around 2% rise in bitcoin. Ether was at $2,665 at around 2.30 pm IST, as per CoinGecko.

“It will be exciting to see the bitcoin vs ether phase after the upgrade, as there are already some flipping conversations going on between ether and bitcoin in terms of the market capitalization. There is a huge gap in the value between the two, but ether is the only strong competitor of bitcoin in the crypto world. However, it is important to note that Ethereum is already ahead of bitcoin on various other factors," said Thakral.

While bitcoin’s most well-known use case is a store of value, Ethereum has several real-world applications such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contracts.

Polygon is such a startup, which is first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. It tries to solve pain points associated with blockchains such as high gas fees and slow speeds, without sacrificing on security.

Importance for Polygon: EIP-1559 is important for the Ethereum network as it reduces the peak Gas price, which is also helpful for Polygon and any other layer-2 solution provider.

For making transactions and executing smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, one needs to pay a fee. This fee is called Gas, which paid entirely in ether.

Polygon is also in advanced stages of implementing the upgrade EIP-1559, as it wants to keep the startup as close to the Ethereum network. “It will be overall helpful for Polygon ecosystem as due to a lot of adoption we are also seeing Gas fees also going up," said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder, Polygon.

However, there are apprehensions among investors that with the Ethereum network itself scaling up, layer-2 solutions such as Polygon might take a hit.

“Even if ETH 2.0 comes in, which is going to give , let’s say, 50-60 times more scalability, the demand right now for Ethereum is almost 1,000 times compared with the available transactions per second," said Nailwal.

Meanwhile, matic, which is the native token of Polygon, was trading over 1% higher at $1.03, and commanded a market capitalization of more than $6.6 billion.

