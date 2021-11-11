Kokoswap, a little known cryptocurrency, has surged from $0.01005 to $7.22 in just 24 hours on November 10, surging by a massive 71,000%, data from Coinmarketcap showed.

Kokoswap, which has a market cap of over $2 billion, is currently trading at $6.44 (17:32 IST). The crypto has been very volatile in the past week with huge price swings.

On November 8, Kokoswap fell from $6.00 to $0.01017, falling nearly 60,000%. Cryptocurrency craze among investors is growing day by day as more and more individuals become aware of its reliability and sustenance.

The last two years have been a plus for the cryptocurrency community However, since the turn of the year, some relatively new concepts within the crypto space seem to have emerged and dominated the scene with their lucrative features.

KokoSwap is a unique decentralised platform that combines NFT trades with blockchain gaming to offer a seamless experience to the users. It is powered by the $KOKO token. The platform offers the ability to trade, invest, earn, play, and win with key features such as NFTs, staking platform, and NFT gaming.

It has also been one of the pioneers of the non-fungible token (NFT) space and is creating a name for itself with its multiple projects.

KokoSwap has sponsored various NFT events and has helped several famous artists launch their NFT collections available on an invite-only marketplace. Apart from the NFT marketplace, KokoSwap’s NFT gaming is a tool to earn $KOKO tokens and generate passive income sources by staking digital assets such as Ether and $KOKO.

KokoSwap has recently completed its process of migrating its Staking platform from Ethereum to Binance Smart Chain. While Ethereum has been popular in recent years, its congestion issues and high gas fees have caused a gradual shift away from the network.

As a number of projects are seeking alternatives to the Ethereum Blockchain, KokoSwap said it has done its due diligence to offer the best possible experience to its users.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.