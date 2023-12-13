KuCoin: One of world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges to shut in New York, pay $22 million to settle lawsuit
Crypto exchange KuCoin to shut in New York, pay $22 mln to settle lawsuit
KuCoin, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has agreed to block New York users from its platform and pay $22 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the state as part of its push to rein in digital assets companies.
