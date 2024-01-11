‘Landmark decision’: US regulator approves Bitcoin ETFs, boosting cryptocurrency market
The US regulator has approved exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest directly in Bitcoin, a landmark movement in the US financial market.
The US regulator has approved exchange-traded funds (RTFs) that invest directly in Bitcoin. Experts are calling it a landmark movement in the US financial market that will broaden access to the largest cryptocurrency on Wall Street and beyond. A green light marks a U-turn for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which for a decade rejected bitcoin ETFs due to worries they could be easily manipulated.
