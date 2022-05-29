Like Tesla, SpaceX to accept Doge payments for merch soon, Elon Musk says

At Tesla, to purchase using Dogecoin on the Tesla Shop, a customer needs to have a “Dogecoin wallet.” A Dogecoin wallet is a device, platform, app, or software that supports Dogecoin transfers.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After Tesla, Elon Musk is now planning to allow the payments in Dogecoin (DOGE) for the purchase of its space manufacturer, SpaceX merchandises. Musk who has openly shown his likeness towards Doge for the past couple of years - will begin accepting the coin as payment for SpaceX merch soon.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After Tesla, Elon Musk is now planning to allow the payments in Dogecoin (DOGE) for the purchase of its space manufacturer, SpaceX merchandises. Musk who has openly shown his likeness towards Doge for the past couple of years - will begin accepting the coin as payment for SpaceX merch soon.
Musk through his Twitter account said, "Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too."
Musk through his Twitter account said, "Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too."
Tesla started accepting Doge for their merch in January this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At Tesla, to purchase using Dogecoin on the Tesla Shop, a customer needs to have a “Dogecoin wallet." A Dogecoin wallet is a device, platform, app, or software that supports Dogecoin transfers.
As per the company website, when checking out with Dogecoin, the payment page will display the Tesla Dogecoin wallet “address" in both an alphanumeric code and a QR code form for you to connect to your Dogecoin wallet to transfer the Dogecoin. It is the responsibility of the purchaser to ensure that Dogecoin is transferred to Tesla’s Dogecoin wallet accurately.
On Sunday, DogeCoin is currently trading at $0.08239 up by 1.14%. Its market cap is nearly $10.92 billion. It currently holds the 10th rank in the top 100 cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the last seven days, Doge has slumped by a little over 4%. Its monthly drop is nearly 42%. While in a year, Doge has slumped by nearly 73%.
Created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon, and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia, Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on a popular internet meme 'doge', and also features a Shiba Inu on its logo. It is an open-source digital currency. Since it has a dog meme, Dogecoin's founders believe the coin is a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency and has the potential to attract beyond the core Bitcoin audience.