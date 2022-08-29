Limited partners seek assurances from Crypto venture funds
Investors are imposing requirements related to custody and audit functions
Investors are imposing requirements related to custody and audit functions
Pensions, endowments and other venture-capital investors are imposing tighter compliance and security standards for venture funds backing crypto startups to protect the growing amount of capital going to them.
Pensions, endowments and other venture-capital investors are imposing tighter compliance and security standards for venture funds backing crypto startups to protect the growing amount of capital going to them.
Even amid hard times for the crypto market, where prices for publicly traded digital tokens such as bitcoin have dropped more than 50% this year, venture funds are investing in a range of startups under the crypto umbrella, such as ones focused on finance, digital goods and software infrastructure.
Even amid hard times for the crypto market, where prices for publicly traded digital tokens such as bitcoin have dropped more than 50% this year, venture funds are investing in a range of startups under the crypto umbrella, such as ones focused on finance, digital goods and software infrastructure.
Globally, more than 150 crypto funds, including ones with hedge-fund and venture-fund strategies, raised $35.9 billion in the first half of this year, compared with $18 billion raised in all of last year, according to data provider Dove Metrics, a unit of market-research firm Messari Inc.
“Although they want to put capital into blockchain opportunities, and Web3 opportunities, they are also more skittish about it," said Byron Dailey, chair of the private investment funds practice at the law firm Fenwick & West LLP, referring to institutional limited partners backing crypto venture funds.
LPs are imposing requirements on crypto venture funds to bring their standards up to par with other venture funds, as well as some provisions tailored to crypto, Mr. Dailey said.
These requirements are an attempt to reduce the risk in crypto investing, where tokens are issued in new and different ways than preferred stock, he noted.
“So that leads to a much more unpredictable situation that LPs would like [general partners] to backstop with at least a little more certainty," he said.
One concern LPs have about crypto funds is their greater susceptibility to hacks because of the valuable financial assets startups and venture firms own in the form of crypto tokens.
Some $1.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency was stolen in hacks from January through July, up from $1.2 billion in the same period last year, according to a report by blockchain analytics company Chainalysis Inc.
Atul Rustgi of Accolade Partners said his firm, a fund-of-funds manager that invests in crypto venture funds, ensures its managers audit the software code of their portfolio companies and evaluate security.
“I believe none of our managers have lost their liquid assets as a result of hacks. So far it hasn’t been a serious issue, but definitely something to discuss further with managers going forward," Mr. Rustgi, a partner at the firm, said.
LPs are gaining more experience with crypto venture investments, enabling them to conduct due diligence specific to the sector, Mr. Dailey said. He noted crypto venture funds are increasingly asking him to work on side agreements with some LPs that are imposing additional provisions.
For example, funds may be required to invest only in projects involving a corporate entity or identifying all key people, Mr. Dailey said. Some crypto projects have anonymous founders and no obvious corporation issuing tokens.
Safeguarding crypto assets is harder than preferred stock, because fewer custodians such as banks and brokerages store crypto assets, for example.
“There are very few custodians available, and they don’t always custody the newer assets in which crypto VC firms invest," said David Pakman, managing partner at crypto investment firm CoinFund.
About half of CoinFund’s staff is dedicated to security, compliance and other operational functions, Mr. Pakman said. Their work includes staying in close touch with custody providers, for example, to improve the odds they will take on new tokens issued by startups backed by CoinFund, he said.
CoinFund’s investment in its operations team was key in helping the firm raise its $300 million crypto venture fund this year, Mr. Pakman said. LPs included the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, Adams Street Partners, StepStone Group, Accolade Partners and Theta Capital Management.
Mr. Pakman also said operational due diligence by LPs for the fund was more detailed than what he experienced managing non-crypto venture funds.
Crypto funds are “an immature asset class where the risks are hard to fully quantify," he added.
More service providers, such as auditors, fund administrators, custodians and insurance companies, are beginning to service the crypto sector, so it is becoming easier to assure LPs that crypto venture funds’ assets are safe from loss, and that the financial statements of funds and startups are accurate.
When Volt Capital was raising its $50 million crypto-focused venture fund this year, for instance, LPs required the firm to hire an auditor for its financials and a custodian meeting standards developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, said co-founder Soona Amhaz.
“It may have been a nice-to-have. Now it’s more of a requirement, if you are raising beyond friends and family," Ms. Amhaz said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.