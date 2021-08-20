Widely considered to be the greatest player in the field of international football, Lionel Messi has launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto art that was created with his image by digital designer BossLogic and will go on sale on Friday.

The collection titled "Messiverse" will be available for purchase on the Ethernity Chain platform here, known for producing original NFT pieces for sportstars. Messi, 34, is portrayed as a king, superhero and Greek titan in works entitled "Man from the Future," "Worth the Weight," and "The King Piece" that celebrate his career highlights.

"The Messiverse" consists of four artworks by Australian artist Bosslogic, who has worked previously for Marvel and Disney. The Artist collaborated with Ethernity on its first pre-launch NFT series. The collection is a set of pieces outlining achievements, moments, team love and future accomplishments - focusing mainly on the man himself. “Overall I wanted them to be subtle yet impactful within the pieces that loop," the artist said.

"Art is like football. Eternal," Messi said on his Twitter account in early August announcing the launch.

An NFT is a form of crypto asset which uses blockchain to record the ownership status of digital objects, such as images, videos and text. While anyone can view the item, only the buyer of an NFT has the official status of being its owner.

The market for NFTs has exploded in recent months. In March of this year, Christie's auction house sold a digital work by the artist known as Beeple for almost $70 million.

BossLogic said depicting Messi had been "a huge honor" in a post on Twitter in which he shared the "Man from the Future" artwork, which shows an image of Messi from behind, with the number 30 jersey that he will wear at his new club, Qatari-owned Paris St Germain (PSG).

Messi, 34, left Spanish side Barcelona and signed a two-year contract with Paris St Germain (PSG). His transfer to French club included a payment in cryptocurrency fan tokens, reports suggested, providing another big name endorsement for new digital assets.

(With inputs from agencies)

