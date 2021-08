"The Messiverse" consists of four artworks by Australian artist Bosslogic, who has worked previously for Marvel and Disney. The Artist collaborated with Ethernity on its first pre-launch NFT series. The collection is a set of pieces outlining achievements, moments, team love and future accomplishments - focusing mainly on the man himself. ÔÇťOverall I wanted them to be subtle yet impactful within the pieces that loop," the artist said.