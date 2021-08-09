Lionel Messi’s possible PSG move shows interesting use case for crypto in sports

A fan token is a cryptocurrency launched by a sports team, which can be used to buy its merchandise, participate in important club decisions and more. PSG’s fan token was launched last year, and trades on the Chiliz crypto exchange. The token’s price jumped to $44, shortly after Messi confirmed that PSG was in the running to become his next club, from around $29. It traded at over $50 at the time of writing this story compared with $23.57 on August 2, according to crypto data aggregator Coingecko.

