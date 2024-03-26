London Stock Exchange to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum ETN market on May 28
London Stock Exchange said it will accept applications for trading these crypto ETNs from April 8, 2024. However, the market will be subject to the approval of the UK regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The London Stock Exchange has announced the launch of a market for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded notes (ETN). In a notice issued on Monday, the United Kingdom’s major stock exchange said that the Crypto ETNs will be rolled out on May 28.
