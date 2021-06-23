Looking to invest in bitcoin after recent fall? Here are key levels to watch

Sharing key levels in regard to bitcoin price in dollars Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "Overall sentiment of bitcoin price is bearish as more stringent measures are expected from China to regulate the cryptocurrency market market there. If someone has bitcoin holdings, then one should come out of its position as there will be some rise in the bitcoin price due to the US dollar gaining strength against the major global currencies. Those who want to buy bitcoin should wait for further fall and buy in the range of $22,000 to $26,000 range in SIP mode." He said that bitcoin price is currently trading around $34,000 that means in Indian National Rupee terms one bitcoin will cost around ₹25.13 lakh.

