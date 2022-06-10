Luna 2.0 is dubious over its potential, Analysts react to the new token

“Luna 2 will have a difficult time distinguishing itself in a crowded L1 ecosystem with large players like Avalanche and Solana and of course Ethereum. While the original Terra had a fairly robust ecosystem, much of that activity was centered around UST and aUST (UST earning yield in Anchor). Additionally, some of the price action was based around the burning of LUNA to create UST. So now Luna 2 doesn’t have this mechanism, will be facing inflation in the form of vesting/unlocks, and obviously has the baggage of being tied to the largest ever crypto collapse. So it will definitely be a tough path forward."