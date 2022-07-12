The pace of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in cryptocurrencies holds a steady ground in the second quarter (April - June ) of 2022 despite unrest in the market due to the challenging macroeconomic environment. In value terms, the M&As in the Q2 2022 came in at $2.969 billion compared to $2.541 billion in the preceding quarter. In the first half of this year, the M&As in the cryptocurrency market stood at $5.51 billion, as per the Architect Partners report. Coinbase and FTX are among the top acquirers.

