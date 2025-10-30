Mint Explainer | Madras High Court just gave crypto legal protection. Here’s why it matters
For the first time, an Indian court has recognised cryptocurrency as property—granting investors long-awaited legal protection and setting a precedent in India’s uncertain crypto landscape.
In a major boost to India’s crypto community, the Madras High Court has become the first in the country to recognize cryptocurrency as “property" under Indian law. The ruling marks a landmark judicial acknowledgment of digital assets as legally ownable property in a space that has so far existed in a regulatory grey zone.