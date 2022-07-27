Major retail outlets in Gibraltar now accept payments via Bitcoin

Ben Collins, Business Development Manager at CoinCorner, said, “since the launch of The Bolt Card just 8 weeks ago, we’ve seen a big increase in the number of businesses reaching out, keen to accept bitcoin. For a long time, the idea of paying with bitcoin seemed alien to both businesses and individuals, but with the launch of The Bolt Card and the ability to ‘tap and pay’ via lightning, the user experience is quick, easy and familiar to everyone."