Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Major retail outlets in Gibraltar now accept payments via Bitcoin

Major retail outlets in Gibraltar now accept payments via Bitcoin

Customers will be able to 'tap and pay' with Bitcoin (Representational Image)
1 min read . 03:51 PM ISTCrypto Desk

In partnership with CoinCorner, a Bitcoin exchange on the Isle of Man, Sandpiper (Gibraltar) Holdings Limited, which manages the retail franchises, have rolled out Bitcoin and lightning payments across their stores

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Major retail outlets in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory of Europe, including popular coffee chain Costa Coffee, will now accept payments via Bitcoin, a move that will help roughly 8 million tourists who visit the tiny territory from countries like the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, and Canada.

Major retail outlets in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory of Europe, including popular coffee chain Costa Coffee, will now accept payments via Bitcoin, a move that will help roughly 8 million tourists who visit the tiny territory from countries like the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, and Canada.

In partnership with CoinCorner, a Bitcoin exchange on the Isle of Man, Sandpiper (Gibraltar) Holdings Limited, which manages the retail franchises, have rolled out Bitcoin and lightning payments across their stores in Gibraltar, which include Costa Coffee, Hotel Chocolat, Card Factory and The Gibraltar Bakery.

In partnership with CoinCorner, a Bitcoin exchange on the Isle of Man, Sandpiper (Gibraltar) Holdings Limited, which manages the retail franchises, have rolled out Bitcoin and lightning payments across their stores in Gibraltar, which include Costa Coffee, Hotel Chocolat, Card Factory and The Gibraltar Bakery.

Customers can “tap and pay" with Bitcoin lightning at any of the 7 stores with The Bolt Card — a new contactless card, powered by NFC and the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

Customers can “tap and pay" with Bitcoin lightning at any of the 7 stores with The Bolt Card — a new contactless card, powered by NFC and the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

The Bolt Card is a contactless card, powered by NFC and the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

The Bolt Card is a contactless card, powered by NFC and the Bitcoin Lightning Network.

Ben Collins, Business Development Manager at CoinCorner, said, “since the launch of The Bolt Card just 8 weeks ago, we’ve seen a big increase in the number of businesses reaching out, keen to accept bitcoin. For a long time, the idea of paying with bitcoin seemed alien to both businesses and individuals, but with the launch of The Bolt Card and the ability to ‘tap and pay’ via lightning, the user experience is quick, easy and familiar to everyone."

Ben Collins, Business Development Manager at CoinCorner, said, “since the launch of The Bolt Card just 8 weeks ago, we’ve seen a big increase in the number of businesses reaching out, keen to accept bitcoin. For a long time, the idea of paying with bitcoin seemed alien to both businesses and individuals, but with the launch of The Bolt Card and the ability to ‘tap and pay’ via lightning, the user experience is quick, easy and familiar to everyone."

Neil Walker, Managing Director at Sandpiper GI, said the rollout of bitcoin and lightning payments allows the group to offer its customers an additional quick, convenient, low-cost payment option in their stores.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Neil Walker, Managing Director at Sandpiper GI, said the rollout of bitcoin and lightning payments allows the group to offer its customers an additional quick, convenient, low-cost payment option in their stores.

“Many of our customers are visitors to Gibraltar and are using Euro-based payment methods to buy items in GBP, incurring additional costs. The Lightning Network is a low-cost solution with transactions processing as quick as a contactless card at real-time exchange rates," he said.

“Many of our customers are visitors to Gibraltar and are using Euro-based payment methods to buy items in GBP, incurring additional costs. The Lightning Network is a low-cost solution with transactions processing as quick as a contactless card at real-time exchange rates," he said.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.