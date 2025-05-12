Mark Zuckerberg to blow up crypto prices? Leaks reveal Meta plans to add crypto support for 3 billion users: Report

Meta Platforms Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mark Zuckerberg, is allegedly planning to add crypto support for the company's three billion users, reported the news portal Forbes, citing some industry leaks on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

This development of the leak and Zuckerberg's alleged plan will likely pump up the cryptocurrency market, as a big tech giant like Meta's move into backing crypto will boost investor sentiment.

According to an earlier development on May 4, David Sacks, who was appointed by US President Donald Trump to lead the artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency strategy, predicted a “Trump boom” in the crypto market as US dollar warnings are preparing bitcoin for a market shock.

Sacks called it a “geopolitical fragmentation megaforce” shock, according to the news portal's earlier report.

Bitcoin prices According to the news portal's report, the benchmark cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, prices gained 30 per cent from its April-low levels to breach the $100,000 mark.

Bitcoin prices are currently trading 0.67 per cent higher at $103,921.96 as of 12:00 a.m. (IST). With the current market capitalisation (M-Cap) of the digital asset at more than $2 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The cryptocurrency's daily trading volumes jumped 23.91 per cent to $48.42 billion, as per the CoinMarketCap data.

Meta Stock Price Meta Platforms shares closed 0.17 per cent lower at $591.50 after Friday's US market session, compared to $592.49 at the previous Wall Street close. The report on Meta's involvement in cryptocurrency was filed on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Meta shares have given US market investors more than 180 per cent returns in the last five years and 26.60 per cent in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 1.13 per cent in 2025.

However, the stock has gained 9 per cent in the last one-month period. The shares hit their 52-week high level at $740.91, while the 52-week low level was at $442.65, according to data collected from Marketwatch.