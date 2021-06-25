Fans of Marvel Entertainment will be able to purchase official NFT or non-fungible token collectibles and digital comic books from the character-based entertainment company through the VeVe Digital Collectibles app platform starting later this year.

Marvel Entertainment LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company and is mainly known for its comic books by Marvel Comics. Some of the comic book characters owned by the company are Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America and Wolverine.

Marvel has tied up with Orbis Blockchain Technologies Ltd, a digital collectibles company that operates VeVe Digital Collectibles app to launch global digital collectibles. Individuals will be able to purchase and interact with official Marvel NFT digital collectibles, 3D statues, and digital comic books through mixed reality on VeVe’s app platform.

NFT is a one-of-its-kind digital asset that is not interchangeable in nature. Owning an NFT is like owning a one-of-a-kind work of art or a collectible antique. NFTs are unique tokens or digital assets that generate value because of their uniqueness.

According to Marvel, users will be able to purchase Gems (VeVe’s in-app currency) with their credit card via in-app payments and will have the ability to cash out Gems. With Gems, users can buy official Marvel NFTs or buy and sell Marvel NFT collectibles with others in VeVe’s secondary marketplace.

“Since the beginning, collecting has always gone hand in hand with being a Marvel fan," said Dan Buckley, president, Marvel Entertainment. “Like us, VeVe understands collecting is about the experience just as much as the product, and we look forward to extending that experience for our fans over the years to come."

VeVe NFT digital collectibles are minted on the blockchain, which allows for an immutable record of authentication and allows fans to collect their digital products through a fun and engaging experience. Since last December, VeVe has sold over 580,000 NFT digital collectibles to its user base of over 340,000.

In August 2017, NFTs had debuted on the ethereum network and among the first tokens was the digital collectible game called CryptoKitties that allowed players to purchase, breed and sell virtual cats. Since then, NFTs have evolved to include digital real estate, video game items, digital art, and music.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.