Matic jumps 5% despite major crypto rout: How does it work; why is it in demand?

New Matic tokens are released on a monthly basis and around over six billion tokens are in circulation, with a maximum supply capped at 10 billion. Polygon seeks to ease the problems associated with ethereum, which is the base layer that Polygon is using. Ethereum has come under criticism for having high fee structure for enabling transactions. According to experts, layer 2 scaling projects, such as Polygon, can help decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols bypass ethereum’s high transaction costs, which can open up this platform to more users.