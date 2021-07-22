Matic spikes 45% in two days amid crypto market recovery; what’s next?

“Considering it has bounced back sharply from the $0.677 support level, Matic can resume its bullish momentum if it crosses and sustains $0.9 in the near term. If it fails to sustain above this, any further upward movement seems limited and could see it consolidating in a tight range of $0.677-$0.90 for the short-term. Downside momentum, if renewed, could get exaggerated below $0.54 levels and should serve as a stop-loss for traders," the spokesperson added.