Meet Akshay Naheta, Indian-born British, who has launched stablecoin technology to dodge inflation
Akshay Naheta launches new company in Abu Dhabi focused on stablecoin technology with ties to high-net-worth individuals.
Indian-born British business executive Akshay Naheta has launched a new company in Abu Dhabi focusing on stablecoin technology, Bloomberg news agency reported.
