Meet Wall Street's crypto artist

Meet Wall Street’s crypto artist

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
BOURREE LAM, The Wall Street Journal

  • Sarah Meyohas’s work places her at the vanguard of an art-world revolution

Sarah Meyohas’s work at the intersection of art, technology and finance earned the contemporary artist fame with financiers and tech geeks. Her latest piece aims squarely at the crypto crowd.

Long before Beeple’s digital collage fetched tens of millions of dollars at auction, Ms. Meyohas was experimenting with using the blockchain technology behind bitcoin to make art. The result looked a lot like the so-called nonfungible tokens that have powered millions in art sales in recent months, along with NBA Top Shot and other digital collectibles. NFTs are similar to bitcoin: Each one is unique, allowing them to act like deeds proving ownership of digital assets.

