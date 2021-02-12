Miami pushes Bitcoin with proposal to pay workers in crypto

Suarez also wants the city to analyze the feasibility to invest a some government funds in Bitcoin, the resolution said. It’s not clear how much of that is actually possible: Florida statutes have strict limitations on how local governments can invest surplus funds, generally restricting investments to low-volatility instruments such as those issued by the U.S. government. In the past year alone, Bitcoin has shown it can double in price -- or lose half its value -- in a month’s time.