MicroStrategy to continue buying bitcoin despite market tumble, CFO says

MicroStrategy will continue buying bitcoin this year, Mr. Le said, though it is unclear if it would buy more than it did last year; the company has no plans to sell the asset. MicroStrategy is also considering buying bitcoin-backed bonds if the market becomes more liquid, possibly in the next year or two, he said. “We’re constantly looking at other ways to be additive to our shareholders as it relates to bitcoin," he said.

