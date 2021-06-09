MicroStrategy’s rough life as a bitcoin tracker

MicroStrategy’s unorthodox approach to managing its finances has gotten Wall Street’s attention. Five analysts now cover the stock, which has outperformed practically every other software name over the last 12 months with a 264% gain. But that run hasn’t exactly re-rated the business. MicroStrategy’s market value of about $4.5 billion at Tuesday’s close suggests investors are valuing the core software operation ex-bitcoin at just under $1 billion, a discount of more than 20% to the company’s market value before its cryptocurrency experiment started last summer. Viewed this way, MicroStrategy is actually a serious laggard; only four other stocks on the S&P 500 software group have lost value over the last 12 months.