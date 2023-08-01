Mike Novogratz believes Bitcoin's bullish surge ahead as BlackRock CEO embraces the crypto: Report1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST
According to Novogratz, the most significant event to have occurred in Bitcoin this year was Larry Fink, chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc, said bloomberg in its news report.
As Bitcoin surges after a year of scandals and losses in the cryptocurrency business, Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners, stated that one man in particular offers him reason to remain bullish. And this person is Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, according to a report by bloomberg.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×