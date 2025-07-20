Mint Explainer: CoinDCX loses $44 mn to hackers. Why are crypto firms especially vulnerable?
Crypto platforms remain attractive targets for hackers owing to a combination of technical complexity, regulatory gaps, and limited legal recourse.
On Saturday CoinDCX has become the latest major Indian crypto exchange to suffer a breach, with $44.2 million drained from an internal liquidity account. Such incidents highlight a persistent vulnerability in crypto infrastructure, despite platforms' repeated assurances of security.