Can CoinDCX or WazirX be held liable?

Though crypto platforms operate in a decentralised ecosystem, liability in India is increasingly being determined based on the custodial nature of the platform. An important but not yet explicitly defined distinction in India’s evolving crypto framework is between custodial and non-custodial platforms. Custodial platforms, such as centralised exchanges like CoinDCX and WazirX, hold users' private keys on their behalf.