Mint Explainer: Reining in the wild crypto exchanges

Would you invest in stocks if the platforms on which they were traded—the stock exchanges—were vulnerable to fraud, manipulation, and rigging? Sounds implausible, isn’t it? Well, that’s the question cryptocurrency investors face at the moment. Blockchain technology, the building block of crypto products, is considered relatively stable and secure, but cryptocurrency exchanges have often been under the lens for malpractices. From hacking by cyber criminals to money laundering, crypto exchanges have often been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.