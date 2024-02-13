Mint Explainer: What's caused bitcoin to surge past $50,000?
Summary
- The price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $68,789 in November 2021 before crashing to $15,760 in December 2022. It’s now back around $50,000, but why?
A month after bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were launched in the US on 11 January, the price of the world’s largest cryptocurrency surpassed $50,000, its highest since December 2021. The price of the digital asset climbed as high as $50,328 on Monday before settling a little above $50,000 by the end of the day.