Mint Explainer: What's caused bitcoin to surge past $50,000?

Imminent halving of rewards

While demand is rising, supply is set to be further restricted in about two months. The creators of bitcoin designed the cryptocurrency to have an upper limit of 21 million coins, which they felt would create a scarcity and thus push up its value. So far, a little over 19.6 million have been ‘mined’, and 900 bitcoins are currently added every day. A new block is added to the chain once about every 10 minutes, and crypto miners are rewarded with 6.25 bitcoins at present for every block they create.