Govt imposes money laundering provisions on crypto sector1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 01:40 PM IST
- The Finance Ministry said in a notice on Tuesday that anti-money laundering legislation has been applied to crypto trading, safekeeping and related financial services
India has imposed money laundering provisions on the cryptocurrency sector, the latest step by the government to tighten oversight of digital assets.
